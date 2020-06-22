Updated: June 22, 2020

Mobile gaming appears to be in rude health right now, with both iOS and Android playing host to an increasingly rich and varied ecosystem of experiences.

While we'll continue to bring you news about what's hot right now, we've always got one eye on the future. Which is where this feature comes in.

Both the App Store and the Google Play Store have the facility to pre-order or pre-register games. We're here to let you know some of the highlights.

If you're wondering what to spend your time and/or money on over the coming months, you could do a lot worse that these eight games.