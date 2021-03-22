Diner Dash was arguably the original mobile cooking game - or at least, the one that spawned a thousand time management clones. Its brand of time-sensitive restaurant management really captured the popular mood.
Cooking Dash is the purest take on that original format currently on the App Store, with a frenetic pace and chirpy presentation. The game asks you to juggle multiple cooking and serving tasks simultaneously without trying your customers' patience.
In food terms it's a good solid meal cooked well using a tried and tested recipe.
Hungry Hearts Diner is a cooking game with a touching story. You play as an elderly women, who has to look after her family's restaurant on her own. Her life has changed so much over the last few years - and through cooking you can learn her story and why she loves her diner. Serving customers a number of different foods will allow you to make money and learn about them as well.
The story is adorable, heartwarming, and adds a lot of depth to this cooking game.
Cooking Mama had been a huge hit on Nintendo DS before it made its way over to iOS in Cooking Mama: Let's Cook! Second restaurant openings are always tricky, but this one retains just enough of the original's magic.
The idea is to cook a number of recipes to order, using touchscreen gestures to fulfil each stage of the process. In a series of tasty minigames you'll chop onions, ice cupcakes, mince beef and more.
All in all, Cooking Mama: Let's Cook! is one of the most tactile cooking games on the App Store - not to mention the cutest.
If you want to play a cooking game with your friends, Too Many Cooks is your best bet on mobile! This game is fast paced, with timed levels where everyone needs to communicate and work together to fulfill as many orders as possible. Each player has a different screen with limited placements - allowing you to hold stations and items. There are thought bubbles which can be used to request items from other team members, but it is best played all in the same room where you can shout at each other!
Good Pizza, Great Pizza is an adorable pizza-making game! You are looking to have the best pizza shop in town - with your own rival right across the street. You will need to manage your pizzeria - ensuring that you make money and satisfy customers. Sometimes customers seem to speak in codes, so you will need to understand what they are saying to make the pizza correctly. The graphic style of Good Pizza, Great Pizza is pastel and fun too - making for a really pleasing game.
If you are a fan of SpongeBob - there is a cooking game for you! Surprisingly, you will start off cooking pancakes - as if that is something that you'd have in Bikini Bottom - but over time can work up to Krabby Patties and other foods that are actually from the TV series. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off works like a lot of other cooking games, with you behind a counter quickly cooking to server customers. There are a lot of in-game events, however, that keep things interesting!
Cook to the Beat is a rhythm-based cooking game that has you chopping items - in the right way - along to a beat. You can select different recipes and then start chopping away, hoping to make a perfect dish. If you combo enough right moves up, you'll end up in a fire mode which will earn you even more points. It's a simple game, but also one that is quite different to the others on this list.