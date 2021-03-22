Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 23nd, 2021.

What's cooking? These ten mobile games, that's what. And we mean that quite literally.

You might be surprised how popular games about cooking are. We've got the Google search data to back it up.

Contrary to the commands of our parents, it seems we all love playing with our food. And when you look at the tasty gaming delights that we've included in the following list, it's not hard to see why.

If you find yourself hungering for a fresh cooking themed game on your iPhone or iPad, check out one of the following. Or download them all and have yourself a virtual smorgasbord.