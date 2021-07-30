Updated July 30, 2021



The Nintendo Switch is now home to an absolute bounty of brilliant games including RPGs. The compact console may lack the technical capabilities of the PS4 or Xbox One, but its unique portability means that it's the only console to let you continue your adventure on the road. Or the toilet.

When it comes to games which astonishing playtimes it's the Nintendo Switch RPGs that really serve as the attention-holding powerhouses, be that because of their stories, expansive worlds or clever mechanics. If you're looking for a great new way to spend your time on this portable console, look no further than our list of the top 25 best Nintendo Switch RPGs.

How do you recognize the best Nintendo Switch RPG?

When your average RPG takes tens, if not hundreds, of hours to complete, the increased accessibility that the Switch offers turns out to be a massive bonus. Why wait to get home before you delve into that dungeon? Get started on the bus, the train, or in the carpool. When you add the Switch's sheer popularity into the equation, it's easy to see how Nintendo's hybrid console has assembled such an exemplary roster of role-playing games.

These games come in all shapes and sizes too - classic rereleases, major platform exclusives, lavish rereleases, and quirky indie efforts all sit side by side in what is one of the strongest game libraries of all time.

So, without further delay, click on the big blue button below to find out what are, in our opinion, the top 25 best Nintendo Switch RPGs.

Original story by Emily Sowden, updated by Jon Mundy & Dann Sullivan