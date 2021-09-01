If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.

Sometimes developers like to make sure the paying public are willing to play their game before they push it to every device in the world. And thus, we find ourselves with soft launch games. Available in just a handful of countries and regions, a soft-launched game is subject to drastic change as developers take on board customer feedback (and other metrics) to alter the game and ensure the best possible product is ready for when it goes to worldwide launch.

But here's the kicker - we can see when developers do that. And when you're looking at some of the big games, like the ones we have on this list, then you can find yourself getting very excited, and even a little jealous that you can't play it yet.

How to play soft-launched games right now, in any country

So to help you out a little, we've collected up a huge list of some of the biggest and best games currently available in soft launch, which you might well be able to get if you have the right Apple ID or Google Play account to download it with.

As mentioned above, these games are likely to change massively throughout their soft launch periods, and it's nigh-on impossible to keep up with their development for months at a time. Some of our info might therefore only be accurate at the time of writing - sorry about that! Do let us know in the comments and we'll work to get it fixed!

And if a game suddenly disappears, it might be because the developer has decided to stop development on it early and save themselves the cost of a big launch, or because the developer is gearing up for a big launch and wants to surprise the world. Whatever the case, we'll try and keep you updated when these things happen.

Whet your appetite enough yet? Dig into the list of games below and find out what you could be playing later this year, or right now if you've got the right account in the right region.