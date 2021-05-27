Updated July 27, 2021: New entries added

From the late '90s onwards, gamers have been bemoaning the fact that they don't make point-and-click adventure games anymore. The golden age of LucasArts games such as Monkey Island had passed, and gamers have moved on to simpler, less cerebral fare.

Thankfully the rise of smartphone gaming has seen, if not a full-scale resurgence, then certainly a revived niche in the market for the humble point-and-click adventure. They're often spliced in with other genres, such as narrative games and puzzlers, but the DNA is there for all to see.

What are the point-and-click adventure games?

If you've never played a point-and-click adventure game before, typical ingredients include a focus on puzzles and dialogue over action. Such games tend to feature at their core an elaborate chain of cause-and-effect puzzles involving the unlikely interaction and combination of multiple items.

Kicking back with a good point-and-click adventure is kind of the video game equivalent of curling up with a good book. You sit back, tune your brain to another frequency, and enter another world.

These 25 point-and-click adventure games of iPhone and iPad should be a great place to start.

Original list by Jon Munday, updated by Cristina Mesesan