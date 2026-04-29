Last Hunter K: Seoul is out now on iOS and Android with reflex-driven combat

Remember, your fingertips are the ultimate weapon

Last Hunter K: Seoul is now live across 13 regions

Combat centres on dodging, parrying, and countering

Five weapon types and co-op modes offer varied playstyles

You don’t usually see mobile action games open by telling you to forget the virtual D-pad entirely. Last Hunter K: Seoul is now live across 13 regions including the UK, US, Japan, and Korea, and it’s positioning itself less like a typical touchscreen brawler and more like something closer to a stripped-down, reflex-heavy console experience.

Last Hunter features a post-apocalyptic Seoul, mechanical enemies called Watchdox, and you as the so-called Last Hunter trying to clean up what’s left after everything’s already gone wrong. It’s not subtle, but it works as a backdrop for what it is actually focused on – tight, reactive combat rather than wandering around soaking in the scenery.

Combat is built around short, high intensity encounters that hinge on timing. Parries, dodges, counters, everything revolves around reading attack patterns and responding cleanly. The “100 seconds to victory” idea gives you a sense of how condensed things are. It’s clearly trying to see if your reactions can hold up under pressure.

There are five weapon types to mess with – sword, greatsword, katana, hammer, and bow. And thankfully, they don’t just feel like cosmetic swaps. Each one pushes you into a slightly different rhythm, which matters more when the whole system is built on timing windows rather than stat checks.

Outside of combat, there’s a decent amount of customisation as well. You can shape your Hunter visually in quite a bit of detail, which helps sell the idea that this is your run through a pretty unforgiving version of Seoul. There’s also a mix of solo encounters and co-op fights, so it’s not locked into one style of play.

It’s clearly aiming for that skill over everything angle, which is easier to claim than to actually pull off on mobile.

If you’re in the mood for more fast-paced combat like this, our list of the top action games on iOS is a good place to keep going.