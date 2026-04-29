Beholder: Conductor puts you in charge of surveillance on a moving train, out now on iOS and Android

Can you make the right choice?

Beholder: Conductor is out now on iOS and Android

Inspect passengers, enforce rules, and make morally grey choices

A shifting train setting adds tension compared to Papers, Please

Authority suits you. Or at least, that’s what Beholder: Conductor seems to assume the moment you step onto the Determination Bringer. It’s out now on iOS and Android, and if you’ve ever wondered how far you’d go when doing your job starts overlapping with ruining lives, this is very much that kind of ride.

You’re not just checking tickets here. You’re watching people. Listening. Deciding what counts as suspicious and what doesn’t. A missing document might be an honest mistake, or it might be something worse depending on how you choose to read it. The tools you’re given, including searches, intimidation, and reporting, aren’t subtle - and the system doesn’t pretend they are.

What makes it interesting is how quickly routine turns into pressure. A crowded carriage, conflicting instructions, passengers trying their luck, colleagues bending rules on the side. You’re expected to keep everything in order while also proving your loyalty to a system that rewards obedience more than judgement.

As you move further along the train, things open up a bit. Higher-class carriages, VIP passengers, and more delicate situations where the consequences feel heavier. You can play it straight and stay by the book, or start taking risks – smuggling packages, overlooking certain infractions, deciding that maybe the rules aren’t always worth following.

It sits comfortably alongside something like Papers, Please in tone, but the shift to a moving train gives it a different kind of tension. You’re not in a fixed booth anymore. You’re walking through problems, carrying decisions with you from one carriage to the next.

And that’s really it. Not what the “right” choice is, but whether you still believe in it after a few hours on board.

If you’re into that kind of moral pressure wrapped in systems and routine, our list of games like Papers, Please is worth a look next.