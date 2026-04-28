Nova Drift arrives on iOS and Android after a decade of development

Don't die

Nova Drift launches on iOS and Android after long development

Features 200+ modular upgrades enabling diverse ship builds

Premium release with structured runs and high replayability

Ten years is a long time to spend on anything, let alone a fast-paced roguelike. Nova Drift has been in development for that long, with half of it spent in Early Access. So, it’s fair to expect something a bit more considered than your average arcade throwback. It’s finally out on iOS and Android.

The premise isn’t anything you haven’t seen before. You pilot a ship, shoot things, and try not to die. But Nova Drift has been refining that formula for long enough that it has genuine depth behind it. You're controlling a bio-mechanical ship that evolves rapidly as you take down enemies, building toward a playstyle that's entirely your own within a single session.

Sniper builds, drone armies, shield discharges, ramming straight through everything in your path - over 200 modular upgrades give you enough combinations to keep experimentation feeling fresh well beyond your first few runs.

Runs are structured to fit mobile without feeling cut down. You’re usually in for a focused session rather than something endless, which works in its favour. There’s enough time to experiment, adjust, and push a build far enough to see where it breaks.

Permadeath is still the backbone, so mistakes matter. The randomly generated structure means no two runs play out the same way. There are modular challenge modes to unlock on top of that for anyone who wants the difficulty dial turned up past the base setting.

For a game that's been in development for a decade, it had better have arrived with something to show for it. And from what we've seen, it has. Jack reviewed Nova Drift and gave it four out of five stars, which, for a game this long in the making, feels like a solid endorsement. Worth reading before you dive in.

Nova Drift is available now on iOS and Android as a premium release at $9.99. Full game, no strings. Only shooting.