Updated: Original list by Anthony Usher, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 18th, 2021.
When it comes to something a bit more spooky, you could always watch a scary movie. But, watching a movie will never put you in the middle of the action. Horror games on your mobile devices, however, will bring you right into the scary scene you are trying to explore. You'll get drawn in, trying to survive or trying to understand the world around you, while possibly being terrified out of your mind.
Whether it's a spooky atmosphere or a simple jumpscare, there are so many ways to be terrified through games! We have spent some time being scared and checking out games, so that you don't have too, and have compiled a list of the best of the best when it comes to horror games on iOS devices.
Fran Bow is a point and click adventure game full of horror - from the main character starting off in an asylum to the world that she goes into when she takes her pills. The world is full of scary characters, creepy situations, and a world so far from our own it's quite scary in itself.
There are a lot of fears that are seen time and time again among people in the world. Rest in Pieces takes the concept of common fears and brings them to life. You play as a fragile, porcelain doll that is trying to stay alive while getting closer to the things you fear most. Each of these dolls have their own fears - from sea monsters to clowns, and all of these fears need to be met in order to make it back to your world. Be careful to not get shattered.
Year Walk is yet another first-person adventure game set in a forest. This time around, though, it's a snow-covered 19th-century Swedish forest. Simogo's eerie title revolves around a ritualistic vision quest that allows you to take a peek into the future. This phenomenon is known as, well, the "year walk". The Year Walk game itself is all about solving puzzles, which is pretty easy when you have our complete Year Walk walkthrough to help you.
In Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, you can grab a weapon, team up with three of your friends, and mow down waves of zombies until your heart's content. Don't think for a second that this game is a walk in the park, though. It isn't.
The walking dead will hunt you down across multiple maps and a variety of game modes, including a 50-level gauntlet mode that's said to be the "ultimate undead challenge".
What can I say about The Walking Dead: The Game that hasn't already been said? Not much. I mean, Telltale's point-and-click adventure has been showered with so much praise and earned so many Game of the Year awards and accolades, what else IS left to say?
If you're a fan of AMC's hit The Walking Dead TV show or Robert Kirkman's increasingly popular graphic novel series, you need to play this five-part episodic game. Now. The Walking Dead: The Game centres, for the most part, on brand-new characters, though a few familiar faces make appearances, too.
Organ Trail: Director's Cut is a comical zombie-survival spin-off of the classic educational title The Oregon Trail.
Basically, you have to travel westward in a station wagon with four of your best buddies, scavenging for supplies and fending off attacks from biters along the way. In Organ Trail: Director's Cut, there are a number of ways in which your party can die. Contracting dysentery is one of them. Yup, comical.
Are you familiar with the Fighting Fantasy franchise? For those of you who aren't, it's a series of interactive books and novels that enable you to carve your own path through the narrative.
In House of Hell, you have to navigate the many rooms and corridors of the monster-filled mansion that you've entered following car trouble and a freak storm. There are lots of items to pick up, plenty of nasties to battle, and hundreds of decisions to make.
You've just awakened in an abandoned hospital. You have no idea how or why you're there. All you do know is that a mysterious white witch is patrolling the hospital's derelict hallways. Your aim, then, is to discover what the hell is going on.
In order to do this, you must first defeat waves of monsters with a crossbow and a sword in Infinity Blade-style gesture-based battles.
Samsara Room is another point and click adventure game that is quite unsettling when you play it. There is always this feeling of something not being quite right, something being almost wrong, but you can't figure out what. You find yourself waking up in a room, not knowing where you are, and you just need to escape, but you keep seeing something creepy lurking in the shadows. The puzzles are challenging and so well designed.
Eyes is a terrifying survival horror game full of ghosts, monsters, the idea that you are always being watched, and spooky jumpscares. I hate jumpscares, they literally make me jump every single time, but if that's what you want you won't find a better game to give it to you. You will be trying to escape strange rooms that have been abandoned, finding useful items, and trying to stay within the light.