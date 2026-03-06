Darklord: Vampire Survival offers an interesting spin on the format by literally sucking your spirit

At least it's better than Twilight

Darklord: Vampire Survival is a new isometric survival crafter coming to Android

It sees you playing a customisable vampire lord looking to reclaim their realm

Gather materials, survive the sun and eventually build your own personal gothic castle

While vampires may have taken a bit of a knock in their standing over the past few years since Twilight, they've arguably also made a bit of a comeback. Be that Vampire Survivors (erm, wait, there're no vampires in that...) or V Rising! Which, incidentally, is where the inspiration for today's game comes from.

Darklord: Vampire Survival is an isometric survival crafter set to launch on March 26th, and is a bit of a difficult topic to dissect. On the one hand, the ever-present spectre of some frankly ludicrous AI-generated art is there, but on the other, it provides a fairly respectable (if definitely derivative) take on the V Rising formula.

If you've played that particular Nosferatu survivalist sim, you'll know what to expect. Waking up as a vampire in a changed world, forced to forage and craft to survive while progressing from eking out a life in the shadows to rebuilding your domain with a snazzy gothic castle to boot. All while teaching those lousy humans what for.

The stakes have been raised

This isn't the first time that CoreGames have taken a crack at the survival format, and their other effort, Dusk of Dragons, feels, for lack of a better term, a little more original even if it's also aping Game of Thrones, The Witcher and other dark fantasy series.

All of which is to say I can't make a judgment call on Darklord itself. But I do find it a bit irritating that a budget offering, which is intending to offer something simple and straightforward, feels the need to spruce itself up with some rather goofy art, and what looks like a slightly cross-eyed Alucard.

In any case, Darklord will have plenty by way of competition. Just take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days we've selected for you to try!