Arknights: Endfield finally opens pre-registration after three years of teasing

Bet you thought it was another trailer

Arknights: Endfield pre-registration is now live on iOS and Android

Step into the dangerous frontier world of Talos-II

Expect updates to ramp up quickly from here on out

For the longest time, every new Arknights: Endfield update felt like another teaser in the never-ending parade. A tech demo here, a convention trailer there, or a beautiful cutscene dropped out of nowhere. It’s always made me go, “Cool… but when do we actually get it?”

Well, surprise. This isn’t another teaser. Pre-registration for Arknights: Endfield is finally live on iOS and Android. After more than three years of build-up, the real pre-launch phase has actually begun.

Endfield has always been the ambitious one in the family, a full 3D real-time RPG that steps away from tower defence and drops you into Talos-II, a planet that looks gorgeous until you realise everything outside the settlement borders is hostile in at least five different ways.

You play as the Endministrator, leading operators as you survey uncharted zones, reinforce fragile outposts, and expand humanity’s foothold one risky expedition at a time.

This world isn’t just a backdrop either. Talos-II has its own history, its own industrial heartbeat, and a whole lot of unanswered disasters waiting out in the wilderness. Between exploration, combat, and your AIC Factory, there’s a surprisingly deep system for building production lines and keeping your frontier operation alive

And for anyone new to the franchise? You don’t need a PhD in Arknights lore to get started. Endfield is set in the same universe but tells its own story with its own cast, so you can walk in fresh or as someone who’s been following Rhodes Island since day one.

Now that pre-registration for Arknights: Endfield is open, we should start seeing the rollout accelerate - updates, rewards, maybe even a proper date sooner rather than later. After three years of “please be patient,” we’re finally moving forward.

