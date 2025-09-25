Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest set to bring a host of new content updates this winter

Slaves to darkness

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is getting a suite of updates this winter

Be it fighting two-headed chaos dragons or grabbing new rewards

First released in 2018, it's one of the longest-running Warhammer mobile releases

I think it's fair to say that the Warhammer brand has never been stronger. With its own streaming service, a massive line of models and of course plenty in the way of gaming. But one of the older titles in the Warhammer lineup is still receiving polish with Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest.

Taking you back to the Old World and the original setting of Warhammer Fantasy, which started it all, Chaos & Conquest is an epic-scale MMO RTS. Putting you in the pointy shoulderpads of the Warriors of Chaos, serving one of the four dark gods, you'll fight not just the forces of Order but also each other for the favour of darkness.

The next major update will see the arrival of Dragon Incursion. This new raid pits the Chaos Champions against massive two-headed Chaos Dragons. Victory means a glut of loot, including Chaos Essence and Dark Favour, allowing you even to train a new tier-six chaos Dragon as your own unit.

Milk for the Khorne Flakes

The coming update will also expand player progression and add new crafting items such as the Helm of Damnation. There's also the introduction of rank seven Warlords and a new monthly progression system called Spoils of Conquest. You'll be able to grab XP, Warpstone, Blood Essence and other goodies across 40 levels of rewards each month.

Warhammer's presence on mobile has had its ups and downs, but even with an often polarised reception among fans, it's always heartening to see long runners like Chaos & Conquest still receiving love from their developers and drawing more players into darkness.

