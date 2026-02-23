How to get more summons in Arknights Endfield (HH Permits)

Summons are an important part of Arknights Endfield, so this guide will make sure you know all the ways you can get more.

Summons are key to forming your dream team in Arknights Endfield - new operators get released regularly, so trying to farm as many summons as possible is something every AKEF player will do at some point.

Today's article is dedicated to how to get more summons in Arknights Endfield, since that's the "core" of every gacha. I will explain how you can get more currency for new summons, but also how you should use your summons. In case you're completely new, there are some things that you should and shouldn't do when it comes to summoning for new operators, so I suggest you give this entire article a read before you spend all your Oroberyl on Basic Headhunting.

What is summoning in Arknights Endfield?

To keep things short, summoning, or better said, headhunting, is the summoning process for new operators. It's the "gacha" element of Arknights Endfield. Headhunting is where you get new operators, or duplicates of your existing ones.

There are a few different gachas available:

Beginner 6-star guaranteed gacha

Rate Up gacha/s

Permanent gacha

These are the pools you can choose from, and aside from the 6-star guaranteed one, the remaining ones are not guaranteed to give you 6-star operators.

How to get HH Permits in Arknights Endfield?

There are a few ways to get HH Permits, but you need to keep in mind the following:

Chartered HH Permit

How to get Chartered HH Permits?

This is the classic gacha ticket. You can use this one in any of the Rate Up banners that are available, at any time. You can also save these up and use them in a specific gacha (if you're waiting for a particular operator to have their rate up).You can obtain these from various events or Arknights Endfield redeem codes , but you can also exchange your Bond Quota for them.

"Express HH Permits"

How to get limited HH Permits?

How to get more summons?

Basic HH Permits

These tickets are the exclusive ones. They are available during rate-up banners, and their name suggests automatically which operator they are valid for. You cannot save them up or transfer them from banner to banner, since they are time-limited.The limited HH Permits can be obtained from bundles, especially the Limited Bundles. You can opt to trade your AIC Quota for these HH permits, but you have a limited number you can obtain from the AIC Quota. They can also be given out during events.Since I only mentioned the Rate Up banner tickets, I will discuss the regular summons and other ways to get more summons here.The basic gacha is not my favourite, but it is there. You have a limited number of 6-star operators you can get from it, and since you can only get Basic HH Permits from events (including codes), I think it would be a great waste of resources to spend your Oroberyl on this.

Avoid spending premium currency on Basic Headhunting.

Spend your Oroberyl on the rate-up gacha

I covered extensively all the ways to get Oroberyl , so when there's a character you really want to get (and max), I strongly suggest collecting as much Oroberyl as possible, and then spending it on that gacha.

You should also consider every single event that gives you Oroberyl or HH Permits, since every single pull counts towards the guaranteed 6-star.