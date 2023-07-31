Ares: Rise of Guardians, a brand new sci-fi MMORPG, launches for South Korean audiences onto Android

After a very successful pre-registration period, the sci-fi MMORPG Ares: Rise of Guardians is now available for both PC and mobile users within South Korea. This new multiplayer futuristic MMO utilizes some strong visuals and 3D action combat to immerse players within its world, offering up a near triple-A quality product to any gamers interested in this type of game.

Ares: Rise of Guardians has apparently been a wild success within South Korea, and has been one that many gamers within that region have had their eye on. Published by Kakao Games, who you might know for having had a hand in the success of Black Desert Online, this 3D action MMO seems to take a few pages out of BDO’s book, offering up a huge world to explore with some really excellent graphics and an in-depth action combat system.

The combat of Ares is likely to be what really draws you in. I can’t stress enough how much of a treat this game is simply to look at. Combined with some pretty sweet world design with wide open plains and strange sci-fi structures towering in the distance, the pure adrenaline rush that the combat gives in its animations is sure to entice you.

Whether it be in the slashes of your sword creating a cut in the very world itself or the flips and kicks of the martial arts-oriented classes, the pure flashiness of the combat itself really harkens back to Black Desert, which is always hyped up due to the combat as well, so it makes a lot of sense that one looks like the other.

As for the story, it’s tough to impart any meaningful take on it thus far, but it’s a pretty basic premise of becoming a solar system-defending warrior who takes on a wide range of threats and helps out many different NPCs along the way. It’s the typical loop of questing, levelling up, and gathering new gear to take on stronger opponents. If you’re familiar with the genre, this will make you feel right at home.

So, if that sounds as cool to you as it does to me, you can download Ares: Rise of Guardians at the link below for free! Unfortunately, there’s no word on an iOS port just yet, but it may launch at a later date so keep an eye out!