Top 10 best Apple Watch games
Are you looking for Apple Watch games you can play on the move?
We made you a list of the top 10 best Apple Watch games you can play! When it comes to mobile devices, we often focus on phones and tablets - something everyone seems to have. But, did you know that you can, in fact, play games on your Apple Watch? And there are, actually, a bunch of awesome titles that are fun to play, specifically developed for the small screen and limited button device that you wear around your wrist?
Long ago, we lived in a time where watches were only clocks. Now, they are gaming devices, they can give you email and text notifications, have the ability to track how active you are and tell the time. It’s amazing, but we are here to talk about games, so if you are looking to play some Apple Watch games, look no further than this list.
It is worth mentioning that you might need to download these games onto your phone and play them a bit before you can start playing them on your Apple Watch - so do keep that in mind.
1
Trivia Crack
If you are looking to test your trivia knowledge, you can do so on your Apple Watch! Trivia Crack is a trivia game, with six different categories of questions for you to choose from. You can then start answering questions, looking to show off your knowledge and earn crowns. If you feel you know more answers than there are questions, you can create your own in the Factory!
2
BubbleGum Hero
BubbleGum Hero is a simple, colorful, fun Apple Watch game with a clever concept. You are able to hold your finger down on your screen, blowing up a bubblegum bubble. Your aim is to have this bubble be bigger than the first circle, but not too big as it will pop! You’ll then score points for your perfect bubbles, which can be used to purchase more bubble gum or more hero skins that you might want to play around with.
3
Pocket Bandit
Pocket Bandit is an adventure, all in your Apple Watch. This title has you cracking safe combinations while making your way up the ranks, to become the next King of Bandits. There are tons of different locks to pick, combinations to break and dials to turn. The watch itself will even vibrate as you rotate dials and try to break these combinations to get onto the next puzzle. It’s an interesting title, and completely exclusive to the Apple Watch.
4
Runeblade
If you are looking for an RPG on your tiny screen, Runeblade is the closest you are probably going to get! Runeblade is a magical fighting game where you must use your sword and magic abilities to fight the darkness! This Apple Watch game has a story around it - an amazing feature in a watch - where the Gods are rising from their eternal sleep, not happy with the world. You’ll need to find artifacts and fight your way through this world.
5
Retro Twist: Old School Mashup
This one is actually a pack of different, retro games that you can play right on your wrist. From the likes of endless runners where you need to dodge enemies to a version of Space Invaders, there are games within this title that will bring nostalgia with a twist. If you are looking for a bunch of games all in one app, Retro Twist is perfect to pick, and there are some unique features in each of its 7 picks.
6
Cosmos Rings
Another beautiful experience presented nicely on the Apple Watch, COSMIC RINGS is a retro, pixel-art RPG where you can battle, attack, and fix time (which is a pretty fitting theme for a literal watch game.) You will be travelling through a world where time has been stopped, looking to defeat the person who has caused this issue and find the Digital Crown to turn back the clock! You can earn special messages in Cosmos Rings too.
7
Lifeline 2
Lifeline 2 is a text adventure Apple Watch game, with a 20-minute soundtrack if you’re interested in music! It follows the story of Arika, a young woman who must set out on a dangerous adventure to avenge her parents and find her long lost brother. You will need to make decisions that keep her alive, in hopes of helping her progress on her journey to finally find her brother. It’s well written and easy to play on your watch.
8
Rules!
Rules! Is a cute little mini Apple Watch game, where you can play a new daily challenge each and every day - a great puzzle to start your day off with or incorporate into your routine. Following simple rules, you start out with a memory game, but it quickly grows in complexity and design to really challenge your mind! From a simple concept to a complex fun with a simple presentation, Rules! is quite an interesting addition.
9
KOMRAD
KOMRAD is a game about an AI soviet computer trying to make contact with you after waking up. This AI was created during the Cold War and has not actually been working, however, you will need to communicate with it now to prevent a nuclear war. There are a lot of intense interactions, waiting around anxiously for the next message, and wondering if you can really prevent this AI from destroying the world.
Hope you liked our top 10 best Apple Watch games! Leave a comment below if you think we can improve the list!
10
Tiny Armies
If you are interested in turn-based strategy games, fear not! Tiny Armies allow you to swipe to move your units, trying to defeat your opponent through small moves and actions, as you overcome mountains, lakes and forests along the way. It can be played solo or through iMessenger with your friends. Despite the small screen size, Tiny Armies shrinks down well, making everything easy to read and understand, even on a tiny screen.
