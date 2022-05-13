Are you looking for Apple Watch games you can play on the move?

We made you a list of the top 10 best Apple Watch games you can play! When it comes to mobile devices, we often focus on phones and tablets - something everyone seems to have. But, did you know that you can, in fact, play games on your Apple Watch? And there are, actually, a bunch of awesome titles that are fun to play, specifically developed for the small screen and limited button device that you wear around your wrist?

Long ago, we lived in a time where watches were only clocks. Now, they are gaming devices, they can give you email and text notifications, have the ability to track how active you are and tell the time. It’s amazing, but we are here to talk about games, so if you are looking to play some Apple Watch games, look no further than this list.

Don't miss out on our list of best strategy games on iOS if you feel like Caesar at the moment!

It is worth mentioning that you might need to download these games onto your phone and play them a bit before you can start playing them on your Apple Watch - so do keep that in mind.

Original post by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.