How to redeem gift cards and codes on iTunes and the App Store in 2022

You may have come across an iTunes gift card, either as a gift or as a prize at an event. These gift cards allow you to purchase anything in the iTunes store, so it's well worth activating them!

If you've just opened up a fresh gift card or code for the App Store or iTunes, then you'll need to know how to redeem it. Luckily, we've got full instructions for redeeming gift cards and codes on iOS, Mac, Android, and PC, right here…

First, try clicking here to redeem your gift cards

If you click the link at the bottom here, your device should attempt to open the App Store or your iTunes app. This will take you straight to the code redemption, that is if it works properly.

If it doesn't work for you, follow our instructions below…

Redeeming gift cards on iPhone/iPad/iPod

Luckily the method for redeeming iTunes and App Store codes and gift cards on your iOS device is pretty darn straightforward, and you shouldn't struggle too much…

Step 1: On your iOS device, open the App Store

Step 2: On the Today tab, select your profile photo in the top right

Step 3: From this menu, select Redeem Gift Card or Code

Step 4: You will now have the option of using your device's camera to read the code, or inputting it manually.

Step 5: Enter your 16-digit code, and then tap done.

Redeeming on Mac

Step 1: Open the App Store on your Mac device

Step 2: Navigate to the Account screen by signing into your account and then selecting your name on the left side of the screen

Step 3: On this menu, you should see the Redeem Gift Card option in the top right

Step 4: Once again, you can choose to read the code using your device's camera, or input the 16-digit code manually

Step 5: Once the code is entered, click done.

Redeeming codes on Mac is a very similar endeavor to redeeming codes on iOS devices, which is nice and convenient.

Redeeming on PC

Step 1: Download iTunes and log-in to your Apple Account

Step 2: Choose Account from the iTunes menu

Step 3:Select Redeem

Step 4: Enter your code and click done.

It's only natural that Apple would make it easy to redeem codes on their own devices, but if you want to redeem your code on a PC, then it's going to be a bit more complicated. Luckily not by too much, but you'll need to download and use iTunes…

Redeeming on Android

Step 1: Download and log-in to the Apple Music app

Step 2: From the menu, select Account

Step 3: Select Redeem Gift Card or Code

Step 4: Enter the 16-digit code, and click done.

On Android, you can only redeem gift cards for Apple Music subscriptions, and only through the Apple Music app. This is how…