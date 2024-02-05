Galaxy Mix lets you combine stars and bomb pixel-art planets, out now on iOS and Apple Watch

Galaxy Mix offers a Classic and Zen mode for different tastes

It can be played in short bursts on Apple Watch

Get the game for only $0.99 or local equivalent

Seele Games has announced the official launch of Galaxy Mix, letting players get their hands on "a frenetic watermelon puzzle game" that's made for iOS devices and the Apple Watch. As you aim to merge similar stars in the galaxy into a larger one, you'll create cool combo chains and show off your power-ups to make it to the top of the leaderboards.

In Galaxy Mix, you can look forward to beating the high score in Classic Mode or chilling with the low-key Zen mode. You can bombard blocking planets with explosives and even shake your screen to shuffle the whole board. You can also share cute snapshots with your buddies, or tinker around with widgets to personalise your experience.

In case you're not familiar with how the game works, you'll simply need to move your finger to control the robot, and then release to drop. Two similar stars that collide can combine into a larger one, and you can aim to create combos in a row to boost your score. Combos, in turn, help fill up your Shake gauge, which you can use to shuffle your board.

The game is also enjoyable in 10-second bursts on the Apple Watch, making it the perfect timewaster when you're on the go.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Galaxy Mix on the iOS App Store. You can also join the community of followers on Instagram to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.