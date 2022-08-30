Apple Arcade in September: Horizon Chase 2, Shovel Knight Dig, and Hanx101

More treats are in store for Apple Arcade subscribers as September is almost upon us and that means a whole month of new games coming to the service. Most months featured two Arcade Originals and two App Store Greats but for September, six awesome games will join the library throughout the month.

Arcade Originals

First on our list is a quiz game that was made with the famous actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. Players will be tested on multiple topics ranging from history, math, geography, food, and more. The competition can be played between two individuals or in teams.

The beloved racing franchise is bringing its sequel to Apple Arcade in September. The game will feature 90s-style gameplay with gorgeous cars, numerous customizations and a highly immersive experience. And for the first time, online multiplayer will be available for all the game modes.

This is a relaxing match-3 puzzler set in a garden that brings peace and tranquillity. The lawn is full of life with numerous critters ranging from very common to super rare. As players progress through all the lushness they will uncover the backstories of these animals.

Next, we have a side-scrolling 2D adventure which brings Drill Knight and his ragtag group for another mining adventure. This title will be the first of the franchise to feature high colour pixel graphics and sound. Enjoy saving an entire region from collapsing as Shovel Knight Dig will launch towards the end of this month.

App Store Greats

The last original is a farm simulator where players travel to Nemo Island after discovering a letter that speaks of abandoned farmland that has been inherited. Players will be able to create a fully-fledged farm with loads of luscious plants, orchards, and more and they combine fun activities with an intricate quest system.

The final game joining Apple Arcade this month is a powerful experience where players are free of danger, frustration, and death. It is a highly detailed world that explores a young girl’s life as she deals with her sorrow and pain. It is a heartfelt journey which will let users feel a tonne of different emotions, giving a whole new perspective to life.

Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that costs $4.99/month and gives access to a plethora of excellent games.