Apple Arcade roundup: Creatures of the Deep, Dungeon Clawler and other big hits arrive this month

Apple Arcade is getting some major new additions at the start of next month

But there've already been some great new entries to the hit subscription service too

Dig in and find out what's new on Apple Arcade in June/July!

Apple Arcade's massive catalogue of games is set to get a big boost next month, with some major new additions. Best of all, there're plenty that we've covered in the past to give you an idea of what to expect when they arrive! So let's dig in and see what's being added, starting with those arriving July 2nd.

Dungeon Clawler+: If you're a frequent reader, you probably recognise the name Dungeon Clawler from our review. It's a roguelike dungeoncrawler where grabbing new equipment requires you to play a claw grabber. A fun little twist on a very common concept.



If you're a frequent reader, you probably recognise the name Dungeon Clawler from our review. It's a roguelike dungeoncrawler where grabbing new equipment requires you to play a claw grabber. A fun little twist on a very common concept.

Creatures of the Deep+: For whatever reason, horror and fishing seem to go together like cod and chips. And Creatures of the Deep is another previous iOS release coming to Apple Arcade, seeing you exploring vast ocean environments on peaceful fishing trips and only occasionally battling horrors from the deep.

Pocket City 2+: A city builder that not only lets you do the usual (build up different districts, and plan roads) but which also allows you to drop your avatar into the world and explore it on foot or via vehicle! It's a feature sorely missing from many modern city builders, and very welcome here.



A city builder that not only lets you do the usual (build up different districts, and plan roads) but which also allows you to drop your avatar into the world and explore it on foot or via vehicle! It's a feature sorely missing from many modern city builders, and very welcome here.

Draw It+: Timed sketches are the name of the game here as you compete with other players to draw out prompts in order to score points. Perfect for playing with your friends or just taking some time off to sketch for yourself.

Arcade Mode

Keep up with these and other great additions by digging into our list of every Apple Arcade game there is to find out what the service has to offer!