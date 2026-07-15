Apple Arcade to get Madden 27, Retro Bowl and Everyday Puzzles

Apple Arcade's latest suite of new additions are arriving at the start of next month

Madden NFL 27 and Retro Bowl College+ highlight a different kind of football

Meanwhile, Everyday Puzzles and Water Sort Puzzle offer ways to keep your brain trained

It's a hot summer already, and only set to get hotter with the imminent arrival of a host of brand-new games to Apple Arcade! And there's a different kind of football getting the highlight alongside some great ways to get your daily puzzle intake. So, let's dig in and see what's arriving come August 6th:

Retro Bowl College+: We praised the original Retro Bowl for making the football simulator genre approachable while stylishly minimalist. Retro Bowl College does exactly the same, except for the college football league, alongside new mechanics such as Kick Return gameplay.

Madden NFL 27+: On the other end of the football spectrum, we have the newest entry in the Madden series! Graphically lush and packed with features, there's a reason that the Madden series has remained so enduringly popular with fans.

Everyday Puzzles+: A little bit like Dr Kawashima's Brain Training, Everyday Puzzles introduces a host of daily puzzles that you can play whenever you want. From crosswords to sudoku and word search, it encourages you to get your neurons firing no matter what time of day you play.

Water Sort Puzzle+: A much more casual take on the puzzle genre that's all about getting your colours arranged. There's not much else to say, as this is one concept we've seen many times, but Water Sort Puzzle+ comes packed with thousands of levels for you to enjoy!

Not bad, huh? Well, this latest suite of games is arriving on Apple Arcade come August 6th. So check in then for football, puzzles and- er, water.

In the meantime, if you want to find out exactly what's caught our eye releasing elsewhere this year, then you need to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), where we have a constantly updated ranking of the top launches on mobile!