Apple Arcade has kicked off December 2023 with four new additions to its catalogue

Last month, Apple revealed a list of games coming to Apple Arcade in November. But instead of the regular four titles, eight were revealed as the list carried into early December as well. Four new titles were launched a couple of days ago, letting players game with characters from their favourite franchises.

Players will be transported into a gorgeous world of their favourite Disney and Pixar characters as they enter into this adventure and life sim. Dreamlight Valley has unfortunately been captured into the clutches of the Forgotten, a mysterious force that threatens the valley and all its inhabitants. The game recently introduced the A Rift in Time expansion pass which brings a brand new storyline and loads of secrets to uncover.

Another iteration to the franchise that has already sold over 1.6 billion games, Dream Team is a 3D action platformer as Doctor Eggman returns with The Reverie, a powerful device that can cause dreams to manifest in real life. The game comes with six playable characters - Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge - who must navigate through these twisted landscapes.

One more series expands with the addition of GungHo’s next project. P&D Story combines match-three elements with RPG gameplay as players recruit creatures to their team to fight dungeons. Defeating monsters in these dungeons will grant various powerful materials that can be used to improve allies’ skills. The game will also be regularly updated with new dungeons as a lot of Libra is waiting to be explored.

The final game is based on the 19th century oil rush in North America. It takes players through a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek adventure as they step into the shoes of oil entrepreneurs. Players must manage through all the cutthroat competition as they engage in land deals and drill for oil in order to maximise their profits. Levels are procedurally generated, giving players a fresh experience each round.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers players a massive catalogue of games for $6.99 a month.