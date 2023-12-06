Puzzle & Dragons Story, the latest addition to GungHo's ongoing franchise, is now available on Apple Arcade

GungHo has just announced the launch of its latest project, Puzzle & Dragons Story, which expands on the popular franchise. The new game is an Apple Arcade exclusive and was announced as part of the November additions to the subscription service. Players will be back to matching threes as they traverse through an immersive storyline.

In Puzzle & Dragons Story, players take on the role of the Root Hunter, who finds himself in the chaotic continent of Libra. A mysterious calamity has ravaged the entire region and the Root Hunter is the only one who can get to the bottom of it.

The goal is pretty straightforward. Players must match three or more orbs either vertically or horizontally. In doing so, certain creatures of the same colour will be commanded to attack enemies. Players will be able to progress further by successfully clearing various dungeons.

As for the gameplay, Puzzle & Dragons Story combines roleplaying elements, dungeon exploration, and creature collection as Root Hunter makes his way through Libra. It differs from other games in the series as Story focuses on offering a standalone narrative-driven adventure instead of the regular gacha mechanics.

Players will always have something to do in the game as new Special Dungeons will be added weekly. Some creatures will be exclusive to these missions, making it even more important to participate as it will be the only way to obtain their Roots. In addition, players can also head to the Colosseum, where even higher difficulty challenges exist, putting everyone’s skills to the test.

Finally, the Root Tree is another important progression aspect and allows players to join forces with a wide variety of creatures. There’s one for each playstyle and they can all be levelled up and upgraded to make them even stronger.

Download Puzzle & Dragons now available for those with an Apple Arcade subscription.