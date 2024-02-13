Apex Rumble is a new arcade-style city builder available now for iOS

The fast-paced city builder takes a different view on creating your city

Instead of planning you'll engage in fast paced building-v-building combat

All while gathering the blueprints and bricks needed to rebuild Apex City

When it comes to city builders, what springs to mind? Long, sedate, maybe even tedious sessions of laying out the perfect street and zoning structure for your burgeoning metropolis? Well, Apex Rumble is a new city builder coming to iPhone that wants to upset that whole notion, instead challenging players to fast-paced, exciting action-based structure-raising - and 'razing' in the case of your opponents.

Coming from new developer Epicore, Apex Rumble is currently available on iOS for both iPhone and iPad.

The core conceit of Apex Rumble is that it's more of a pseudo-city builder. Rather than laying out your cities on a grid or planning them from the ground up as you would in other games, your job is instead to rebuild Apex City by uncovering blueprints and creating new Voxel Brix to aid your recovery.

To do so, you'll drag your tower through a field of other smaller and larger buildings. Gathering up the smaller ones and avoiding the larger ones until you complete the level. All while looking for the blueprints to rebuild Apex City. It's colourful, fast-paced and quite different to what we've seen other mobile city builders do, check out the trailer above!

Apex Rumble offers an exciting mixture of the simple but addictive 'growth' games where you take out smaller enemies to build yourself up, and elements of collection and city builders (as previously mentioned) as you slowly rebuild your personal version of Apex City from the ground up.

And if you are the kind of person who gels a bit more with classic city builders, why not check out our coverage of games like Clash of Clans and Terra Nil? You can also check out our news on other games, such as the upcoming Bullet Heaven title Wanted Shadows for more fast-paced action.