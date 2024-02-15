5 new mobile games to try this week - February 15th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Slipstream: Rogue Space
Managing chaos inside an entire ship while barreling through the vast reaches of space can be a challenge - even more so when you've got hundreds of crew members at your beck and call. Slipstream: Rogue Space lets you take the lead as the captain aboard a starship, or you can opt to be an obedient crewmate working together with other players to operate the ship.
What makes the game unique is that it's a real-time affair where a streamer will play the captain while the viewers will play the crew. It's a unique way for streamers and viewers to interact and have some merry mayhem together through randomly generated maps - whether or not you'll all survive as a team across interstellar threats is a different matter altogether.
2
Apex Rumble
To call Apex Rumble a city-building game can be pretty misleading, as it's essentially more of a psychedelic romp through voxel buildings on the hunt for stolen blueprints. You'll merge Voxel Brix, avoid bigger structures, and devour the little ones to reach your end goal of rebuilding Apex City - no meticulous city-planning skills needed.
A bit of a love letter to 80s arcades, this fast-paced title also features a bop-your-head-to-the-beat soundtrack that adds to the psychedelic nature of the game - a much-needed musical boost to help you survive the increasing intensity of the game's 60 levels.
3
Gargoyles
Ten-year-old Lulu is an ordinary girl - she argues with her parents, loves her grandma dearly, and can port gargoyles from the Between to feed them pixies. This intriguing premise is how the quirky little narrative of Gargoyles starts - you'll help Lulu by strategically placing your gargoyles to tower-defence your way across hordes of automatons. It might sound a tad odd at first, but the gargoyles you can summon are actually pretty cute. Plus, they're called "pups", which instantly renders any other argument against it invalid.
There are 24 different types of enemies to take on - thankfully, you can power up your gargoyles through three evolution trees and take advantage of their unique perks to make it out of each battle unscathed.
4
Tiny Animal War:Go
There is truly no greater cause than to fight for your friends, and in Tiny Animal War: GO, you'll do just that - but with animal troops that are almost too cute to send off into battle. Matches play out across a 7x7 field where you'll deploy your army, upgrade their skills, and strategise the best formations to keep the evil Legion from stealing your elf friends' powers.
There's also a special PvP arena for the more competitive players out there. Plus, the game features plenty of entertaining mini-games to dive into along with low-key idle resource farming, because saving the world is already stressful as it is.
5
Re.Call
If you've ever forgotten someone's name at an important social event or let your would-be soulmate slip away because you lost their phone number, Re.call aims to save you from public embarrassment and a life without love with its unique game based on the mystical number 7. Part auto-runner and part memory game, Re.call challenges your brain's memory banks by giving you sets of information you need to remember in short bursts, whether they're sequences of colours or different shapes laid out in succession.
According to the fascinating game description, 7 has always been considered a special number, with George A. Miller claiming that we can only retain 7 bits of short-term information at a time. The game challenges that notion with 200 memory problems across 7 pyramids, all presented with gorgeous minimalist visuals.