Apex Legends Mobile is finally soft launching in a few countries on Google Play

Fans of EA’s popular battle royale Apex Legends have reason to celebrate as the long-awaited port is finally soft-launching in a few countries. Apex Legends’ mobile version has been talked about for years now and over the last year, numerous beta tests were held. It seems like Respawn and EA have squashed enough bugs and polished the game to soft launch it at least. While we don’t have a release date yet, all we know is a soft launch is coming sometime soon, and eligible players can pre-register for it.

Here's a little refresher on what Apex Legends Mobile is all about. The battle royale is a spinoff of Respawn’s insanely popular Titanfall series and it launched in 2019 for consoles and PC, and later on Nintendo Switch. The basic gameplay is similar to most battle royales with squads of two or three dropping onto a massive world, where they must gather guns, armour, and other material quickly and become the last team standing out of 60 players.

What makes things different is the infusion of Titanfall mechanics into Apex Legends. With enhanced traversal, players can boost around on the map and there is massive room for verticality to combat, allowing for tough battles. Vehicles present throughout the map add another layer of craziness to the movement and combat.

The mobile version of Apex Legends has been built completely from scratch and while it will still be free-to-play, there will be no cross-play available. Expect to see certain differences between the mobile and other versions.

Currently, Apex Legends Mobile is soft launching for people living in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Austria, and New Zealand. Users from these regions can pre-register for the game on Google Play. As of now, no information is available about an iOS version but we expect details on that and a global launch soon.