Apex Legends Mobile is giving away even more pre-registration rewards now thanks to the massive response

Day by day we draw closer to the much-anticipated launch of Apex Legends Mobile. The port from consoles and PC to mobile has been in the works for quite a long time, with pre-registrations finally beginning last month. The game has seen numerous beta tests and soft launches in different countries and now pre-registrations are in full swing as EA and Respawn have received a phenomenal response. The goals they set have already been achieved and, as a result, new milestones have been added. That means more rewards when Apex Legends mobile officially launches!

Before we get to the newly added milestone rewards, here’s a list of goodies players have already earned thanks to the plethora of responses received.

500,000 pre-registrations – Pre-registered Badge

1,000,000 pre-registrations – Fateful Games Banner Frame

2,500,000 pre-registrations – On Target Banner Pose

5,000,000 pre-registrations – Teeth Cutter Epic R99 Skin

10,000,000 pre-registrations – Molten Earth Epic Skin

In a month’s time, this ten million registrations target was already knocked out of the park. Now, for 15 million pre-registrations, players will be rewarded with the Become Legendary Holospray and after shattering the 25 million pre-registrations milestones, they will be granted the Sunfire Initiative Pathfinder Skin.

With the way these pre-registrations have been going, EA and Respawn may have to end up creating more milestone rewards. If you haven’t already pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile, you can do so directly on Google Play. iOS users may have to wait a bit for registrations to begin on the App Store, but in the meanwhile, they can show their interest by registering on the official website. To stay up to date on all Apex Mobile happenings, be sure to check out their official Twitter handle, YouTube Channel, and forums.