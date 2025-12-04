Another Eden's hotly anticipated Final Fantasy IX collaboration goes live today

Edenic

Another Eden's collab with Final Fantasy IX is now live

It features a journey through the setting of Alexandria and the original party accompanying you

You can also jump into minigames drawn from the original, as well as exclusive mechanics

While it may not have the retro appeal of the earliest Final Fantasies or the stylish aesthetics of the newer entries, Final Fantasy IX is undoubtedly a cult classic amongst fans. So, if you're a fan of both Final Fantasy IX and Another Eden, you'll be doubly excited to hear their new crossover event is now live!

It sees Another Eden's protagonist Aldo transported to the setting of Final Fantasy IX, where they'll partner up with the main party of Zidane, Vivi, Garnet and Steiner. You'll get to explore the region of Alexandria in a whole new adventure that's sure to be quite the nostalgia trip for fans.

Naturally, there's also plenty of concessions to the original, too. You'll be able to use Magic Stones to activate your party's Support Abilities just like in the original. You can also visit Synthesis Shops and combine materials you find to create powerful new equipment.

Not-so-final

The Final Fantasy IX collab will also feature the return of all-important minigames, which have been a cornerstone of the FF series. This time around, it's Chocobo Hot and Cold, and while it may not be quite as enthralling as Tetra (the card-based battler from the original), it does promise plenty of rewards to nab. Be sure to check our Another Eden tier list for tips on heroes you can bring to the battle, too.

You'll want to jump in before July 6th next year, too, because there's plenty of goodies on offer with a wealth of Chronos Stones to nab just for logging in and completing key story missions. So whether you're a Final Fantasy IX lover or a complete newbie to the franchise, it's well worth digging in.

In the meantime, if you still have time on your hands after diving into this new event, be sure to check out our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week!