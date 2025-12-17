Another Eden extends Chrono Cross collab until 2031, and no, that's not a typo

Across time and space indeed

Chrono Cross collaboration event runs until 2031

New character joining in February

New Styles coming tomorrow too

We've barely scratched the surface of the Final Fantasy IX crossover, but now, Another Eden is shaking things up again with a Chrono Cross collab extension. The JRPG is definitely trying to end the year with a bang, and from the looks of it, I'd say it's doing a bang-up (heh) job.

In February 2026, a new playable character named Glenn will be joining the fray, buffing up the Chrono Cross collaboration event even further. This is doubly exciting because the classic 1999 JRPG from Square Enix is extending its stay within Aldo's world until December 8th, 2031 - and no, that's not a typo.

I mean, that's probably the longest collab I've ever seen, so there's no doubt going to be tons of new content coming up until then. And I don't doubt just how well Wright Flyer Studios can pull it off, either - with over 15 million downloads under its belt, it's safe to say Another Eden is giving the fans what they want really well.

With Glenn's arrival, there will also be new sub-quests to take on; plus, Serge, Kid, Harle, and Starky from Chrono Cross will also be available for Stellar Awakening. Tomorrow, Porcelain Pixie’s Another Style will also be available, as well as Claude’s 5-star class “Armiger” for Stellar Awakening.

By the way, the thing I remember most about Chrono Cross is its opening theme (which they paid tribute to in the teaser! Oh my goodness). It immediately sets you up for that old-school JRPG feel, which I believe WFS delivers on.

If you're curious, I did a review on Another Eden from way back (spoiler: I gave it five stars) - but if you're already scrambling to rethink your roster of characters, our Another Eden tier list will no doubt help you with that!