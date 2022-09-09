Another Eden adds new story content, in-game events and more in the latest update to the JRPG

WFS has announced a new update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space. Ver 2.13.500 Apocrypha "Wanderer in the Vortex: Fatum Argentauri" lets players enjoy new story content along with a new character and more.

In the latest update for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, players can expect new maps and fresh areas to explore, as well as a new Another Dungeon and some additional background music to enjoy. "Wanderer in the Vortex" Chapter 2 "Fatum Argentauri" has also been added in the latest patch.

As for new characters, Ally Encounter Alma is now available. Plus, the new event Bellwarden's Grace beginning in the Cat Shrine has been added. Players who are eager to get started must clear Chapter 54 of the Main Story - clearing the event will let players Bind Grasta from the Menu and unlock a Shrine Maiden at the Cat Shrine. Here, players will be able to play the Cat Hokora event to gather Grastas and Grasta Pieces.

The Blacksmith's Care event has been added as well, plus increased Chronos Stone login bonuses until September 21st.

There are tons of other in-game goodies to look forward to, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Another Eden on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the latest update in store for you.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best Android JRPGs?