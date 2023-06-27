Aether Gazer launches its latest event Countertide Whalesong with two brand new characters and a ton of new content

The recently launched gacha RPG Aether Gazer has launched its latest event, entitled Countertide Whalesong. This two-part event will feature new characters, a boatload of new content, new ways to play the game entirely, new cosmetics, and basically anything else you could imagine. It’s without a doubt the biggest event the game has experienced yet!

Aether Gazer has seen a fair bit of success since launching a handful of months back, primarily due to its unique spin on the traditional action RPG gameplay. It plays quite a bit like Punishing Gray Raven, but utilizes an AI system for your party members, allowing them to fight alongside you as well as letting you use their ultimate abilities too. This makes combat quite active and intense, and has been a big selling point for Aether Gazer!

"Countertide Whalesong" Limited-Time Event Dear Admin, it's summertime! Hope you are ready for some ocean exploration and beach parties! ???? ???? Duration: After Maintenance on June 27th - August 1st 15:00 (UTC-7)#AetherGazer #Yostar pic.twitter.com/XlzkrLyAzc — Aether Gazer (@AetherGazerEN) June 22, 2023

And now, players who have enjoyed it thus far will have a lot of new content to tackle with Countertide Whalesong. Let’s start with the two new characters! This first portion of the event will launch with Waverender Skadi, who is a freeze-focused melee character wielding a massive sword. All of her abilities are mainly about dealing massive ice damage, so she’ll be quite useful for certain elementally weak enemies.

As her counterpart during the second part of the event, we have Thundertusk Kali. In case the name wasn’t clear, she utilizes electrical abilities and brass knuckles with a fisticuffs fighting style, meleeing and launching her enemies into the air with huge combo moves that all deal electric damage.

As for all of the other additions to this event, there’s a bit much to go over in one article, so I’d recommend checking out the official event page to see all the new stuff coming today. And if you’d like to play it yourself, you can download Aether Gazer for free at either of the links below!