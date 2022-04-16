Another Eden is celebrating the Japanese version's 5th anniversary with tons of in-game goodies in store for players

WFS is celebrating a special 5th-anniversary event for the Japanese version of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space. The hit JRPG is also holding special campaigns in the global version, making sure that players all over the world can join in on the festivities this season.

In Another Eden's special celebration, players can expect an exclusive gift of 1000 Chronos Stones, a special anniversary sale, login bonuses and more. Players can also participate in the Whisper of Time Encounter campaign once a day - at the same time, the Whisper of Time Drop campaign lets players encounter a 5-star character during the event.

Additionally, a new character is joining the fray - the Violet Lancer. Players can experience Parallel Time Layer Ally: Violet Lancer in her new quest, and can play the event even if they haven't encountered her yet.

Revival: Duel with the Past is also getting some new courses, namely, the Trial of the Electric Shadow Mystery, Trial of the Sealed Malefics, Trial of the Electric Shadow Mystery - Extreme and Trial of the Sealed Malefics - Extreme.

There are tons of other surprises in store for players during the festivities, and if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can have a look at the official website to get a feel of the game as well, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

