Almost Out of Mana lets you experience the excitement and stress of wizarding in this new puzzler

As anyone who's played a magic user in any TTRPG or MMORPG will tell you, spells are stressful. And keeping track of all your resources, spacing, and "oh my god that guy is coming straight at me with an axe," makes it as much a matter of planning as proactivity, which is something the upcoming puzzler Almost Out of Mana more than understands.

Coming from developer Tepes Ovidiu, Almost Out of Mana is as straightforward as it is challenging. A sort of pseudo block-breaker, you're presented with a grid packed to the gills with enemies that want destroying. As you might expect, you'll have a grimoire of spells at your disposal to do so.

The catch here is that, of course, your mana is limited. You can't just cast fireball willy nilly and hope for the best. Instead, you'll have to plan tactically, a method made much easier by the laid-back, no-timer nature of Almost Out of Mana.

Time for a short rest

Almost Out of Mana is one of those upcoming releases that's a pleasure to write about. It's all straightforward without circumspect mechanics, and easily digestible with its simple but appealing selling points. Frankly I'm a little disappointed that it's not on Android as well, considering it tickles that Vampire Survivors-loving part of my brain quite well.

Boasting simple but expressive art, gradually increasing difficulty, and plenty of different spells based on some of the most iconic arcane innovations, Almost Out of Mana promises to be a fun time. So keep an eye out for it, as Almost Out of Mana is projected to release on March 24th for iOS.

