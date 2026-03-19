My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Tom Friends add interactive bathroom content and a whole new floor in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

More space, more fun

My Talking Tom Friends now has a second floor

My Talking Tom 2 expands bathroom interactivity

More additions to come this summer

Bigger, better, and roomier - that’s basically what you can expect for My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Tom Friends this month, as Outfit7 upgrades both free-to-download experiences with more spaces for you to discover. In particular, you can now explore a whole second floor for the Talking Tom house in My Talking Tom Friends, because who wouldn’t want to head upstairs to lounge around in the bedroom with an expanded wardrobe?

This also includes new interactions you can engage with downstairs, where you can even switch up the weather in the garden if you’re feeling a little adventurous. As for the bathroom on the second floor, this means you can customise your outfits even further with a bigger space, with an even bigger expansion to look forward to when summer rolls around.

Of course, My Talking Tom 2 is also adding plenty of bathroom-related content with this new update too, which comes in the form of new step-by-step care mini-games. These are meant to help you interact with different scenarios across stages, such as dental care tasks like polishing teeth or even treating broken bones. You can even help Talking Tom himself recover from a nasty flu, which is always a good thing.

There are plenty of consumable items to tinker around with as well - and yes, toilet fishing is definitely a part of it (because why wouldn't it be?). And finally, the new Bathroom Cabinet shop will make all of these new additions easy to access while you’re playing.

No house would be complete without a perfectly playable bathroom, right? If you’re keen on getting started, My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 are both available to download for free on iOS and Android!