Annulus is a graphically lush tactical RPG that's out now on iOS and Android

Battlefield beauty

Annulus, the art-driven strategy RPG, is now available on iOS and Android

Explore the continent of Novisses as a mercenary captain battling for coin

A day-night cycle empowers different species, and there's intricate tactical combat promised

Choosing what to sell your mobile game on is a key struggle for any publisher or developer. Is it the gameplay? The cosy, laidback nature of it? Maybe even the sound? But one aspect that is not always pushed is graphics, which is something that the newly released strategy RPG Annulus focuses on!

This new 'art-driven' RPG puts you in the shoes of a mercenary commander leading a band of soldiers into battle. With the continent of Novisses embroiled in conflict, this dark fantasy world is the perfect battleground for a sword-for-hire. In terms of gameplay, that's reflected in a Fire Emblem-style grid-based battlefield to duke it out in.

Annulus' world is best described as a mix between classic dark fantasy, the Cthulhu mythos and just a hint of Dark Souls. And that's reflected in the art and design that's pitched as a core selling point of Annulus, with intricate character designs and some fairly flashy effects, especially for something on mobile.

Unus Annulus

While Annulus is undoubtedly graphically impressive, it's also somewhat cagey about all the details of its gameplay. There are some mechanics, such as different day-night cycles that provide bonuses to certain species, such as orcs and elves, that we do know of in detail, but other aspects remain a mystery.

Personally speaking, I think that Annulus does look quite interesting and exciting. But at the same time, I'm not sure that graphics or art design alone can carry a strategy game in that way. But if you want to find out for yourself, you can dive in and give Annulus a go for yourself!

Think you can put your strategic skills to the test on mobile even further? Then why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our key picks in the genre that're worth playing?