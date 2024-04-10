Animal Quest: Idle RPG lets you collect cute animals, equip them with gear, and send them off to battle, now open for pre-registration

Put a traffic cone on a teddy bear's head and be on your way

Collect cute critters and upgrade their gear

Take on epic bosses

Reap offline rewards

Gameberry studio has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Animal Quest: Idle RPG, tasking you with searching for a mythical tree on a quest to score powerful weapons and gear. You play as a hapless little animal, but you'll soon be hapless no more as you gather different kinds of equipment and take on epic bosses along the way.

In Animal Quest: Idle RPG, you can look forward to collecting a wide variety of cute critters crafted in colourful pixel art as you build your squad without the hardcore grind. Your roster will level up quickly thanks to the offline rewards you can reap even when you're away, helping you take down larger-than-life bosses across different environments.

What adds to the overall charm of this idle RPG is the collection of outfits you can don your animals in, with everything from wizard hats and magic wands to devastating rocket launchers. You can even put a traffic cone on a teddy bear's head and be on your way, because why the heck not?

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're looking for more games that can tickle your funny bone to help you relieve the stresses of everyday life, why not take a look at our list of the most hilarious games on mobile to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun ahead of the launch, you can do so by checking out and pre-registering for Animal Quest: Idle RPG on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.