Tiny Robots Portal Escape, a mind-bending puzzler, is coming to Android and iOS next week

More universes, levels, and quests will be added regularly

Puzzle escape game coming from the creators of Lost in Play

Solve tricky puzzles and participate in several board games

Will release on April 17th

Snapbreak Games, known for titles like Lost in Play and the Faraway and Doors series, has just announced their latest project, Tiny Robots Portal Escape. Following up on their motto of creating puzzle escape games, the latest one follows suit as you dive into the unknown. The game is set to release on Android and iOS and will be out in just a few days.

Tiny Robots Portal Escape offers a distinctive and immersive experience that will force you to put on your thinking cap. With its vibrant environments, relaxing atmosphere, and mind-boggling tasks, you will be thrown into a world full of challenges. Whether you're a veteran at puzzlers or new to the genre, there’s something here for everyone.

As you navigate through the multiverse, you'll encounter a variety of challenges and obstacles that will test your problem-solving skills. You’ll have a set of items for each stage, using which you must complete intricate puzzles and exciting minigames. Don’t worry about running out of things to do, either. More universes, levels, and quests will be added regularly, ensuring that you're always occupied.

Puzzlers are a great genre because they can be pretty challenging at times but also provide a relaxing experience. So, if you're looking for similar titles to try out, consider taking a peek at this list of the top puzzlers to play on iOS right now!

Previously, the studio released another similar title, Tiny Robots Recharged. It features 40 thrilling levels of puzzles and riddles on diverse 3D environments. Expect its successor to build on all of that with brand new content and challenges for everyone.

Tiny Robots Portal Escape is currently slated to release on the App Store and Google Play on April 17th, although this date could change. It will be free-to-play with ads. Pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below.