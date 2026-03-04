Animal Busters is an idle RPG with global pre-registration open ahead of 2026 mobile launch

Animal factions and laid-back battles

Animal Busters' pre-registration is live on iOS and Android

Idle RPG features 60+ animal characters across five factions

Early sign-ups are rewarded with 300 Buster Gacha Tickets

Just as one anime-style RPG slips into indefinite maintenance, another one is getting ready to step into the spotlight. While Snowbreak: Containment Zone is currently offline, Line Games has started global pre-registration for something far lighter in tone – Animal Busters.

The upcoming idle RPG is scheduled to launch worldwide in the first half of 2026, with sign-ups already live on both the App Store and Google Play. Developed by Super Awesome under Line Games, Animal Busters is simply a “pick it up when you feel like it” mobile RPG.

The setup is simple enough. You’re collecting a roster of over 60 animal characters known as Busters, each tied to one of five factions – Furball Empire, Avian Alliance, Wild City, Savanna Tech, and Mythic Beasts. It’s a colourful mix that looks more Saturday morning cartoon than apocalyptic battlefield, which, frankly, might be a nice change of pace right now.

Combat runs largely on auto, as you’d expect from an idle RPG. Characters keep progressing even while you’re offline, gradually stacking gear and upgrades in the background. When you do check in, you’ll be diving into PvE dungeons to gather resources or testing your team in a ranking-based PvP Arena for additional rewards.

In other words, it’s built as a low-pressure progression loop. Assemble your squad, let the numbers climb, and occasionally pop back in to tweak things or collect loot. The studio is also dangling a decent carrot for early sign-ups. Anyone who pre-registers will receive 300 Buster Gacha Tickets, along with a Hero Buster Selection Card and a random Hero Gear Card once the game launches.

