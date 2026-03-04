Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers collab with Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monster is now live

Based on season two of the show

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers' collab with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now live

Enjoy exciting new action featuring the mysterious Titan X

Grab themed rewards and experience new dynamic map events

Ever since Legendary took their first swipe at bringing Toho's iconic kaiju back to the West, the new Monsterverse has seemingly gone from strength to strength. Not least with the arrival of a brand-new season of the popular Apple TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is now set to appear in Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers starting today!

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers will need little introduction for existing players. But for newcomers, this 4X MMO strategy sees you take on the role of, well, a Titan Chaser. These mercenaries and researchers explore and catalogue the different megafauna of the Siren Isles, including creatures like Godzilla and Kong themselves.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters meanwhile follows the secretive organisation studying the different 'titans' like Godzilla. And with a brand-new threat in the form of Titan X making an appearance, the new collab event called The Endless Ocean is set to run through May 11th with all-new content based around the series.

For fans of the story behind these monsters, there'll be plenty to sink your teeth into, as Chasers will be challenged to uncover the secrets behind Monarch and Apex Cybernetics. You'll even be able to access all of the new content through a convenient in-game hub, so you won't find it a struggle to get into the action quickly!

Meanwhile, for those looking for more action, you'll find a new limited-time Scarab, plenty of dynamic map events that'll add extra challenge, and a variety of new rewards such as the Monarch Aquatic Outpost skin.

If this is your first time diving into the world of Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, then don't go in empty-handed! Instead, be sure to dig into our Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers beginners' guide to give yourself some key tips and context on what this 4X strategy MMO is all about!