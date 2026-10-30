Aniimo gets the second chapter of its first season offering you dozens of new Aniimo to catch!

Aniimo, the popular creature-collector from Pawprint Studio, has debuted its new update

Departure With the Wind introduces 51 new Aniimo to the collection including 31 original additions

Not to mention a suite of Halloween-themed events and updates to the Home system!

Aniimo, the popular creature-catching and collecting game from Pawprint Studio, has widened its horizons significantly with the introduction of Season One, Part Two. Departure With the Wind: Part Two introduces a host of new content, including new aniimos to collect and new areas of the map to explore!

Of course, given that's the name of the game, let's focus on those new Aniimo first! The collection opens up with 51 new additions, including 31 that are entirely new to the game. You can see from the trailer below that this includes some especially quirky additions such as the Bubbeep and Sugarfish.

Animooted

Of course, all these new Aniimo need a place to call home! And four new areas of the map to explore offer just that with the introduction of Crescent Bay, Rosy Mirelands, Wildwater Gorge and Cloudreach Falls. And not only will they be inhabited by official Aniimo, but also the first community-created Aniimo to be added in the form of Jaguaraun!

But that's not all you can look forward to! With Halloween right around the corner, this update to Aniimo also introduces two new Halloween events, with the Night Parade and Magical Night events available to play right now. So be sure to check out our Aniimo codes list to get a head start on your friends.

That's without even getting into the addition of new storylines, new Halloween-themed inclusions for the Home system and more! If you've been putting off jumping into Aniimo, then now is the time to do so with an update like this available to play.

In the meantime, if you want to try and diversify your palate a bit, then you're in luck because Aniimo and others like it aren't the only ones you should be looking out for. Dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week and see some choice picks we reckon are worth playing!