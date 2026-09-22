Aniimo opens pre-download for mobile ahead of new creature collector launch

Aniimo, the upcoming creature collector from Pawprint Studios, has opened pre-download

Get ready to play ahead of tomorrow's launch

And be sure to check if you've got test rewards you can redeem

One of the more anticipated games to take a crack at the Palworld format has been Pawprint Studios' Aniimo, a multiplatform creature collector featuring adorable creatures to adopt and even transform into. Now, with the mobile release right around the corner, pre-download for Aniimo is available ahead of launch on September 23rd!

Best of all, with the pre-download being available, we also now have access to the full FAQ that covers all the potential issues which might arise. Stuff like cross-platform progression (it has it), whether it has 60 FPS mode (it does) and if you need to download a new client (you will). Fortunately, this pre-download period also gives you a chance to check out our freshly caught Aniimo promo code list.

Get Aniimo-ated

With so many major developers, such as MiHoYo, getting in on the creature collector craze, it's no surprise that Aniimo is up against some stiff competition. And that's not even mentioning Palworld Mobile, which sees the game that arguably blew the doors off the Pokemon-style genre finally make its way to mobile.

But at the same time, Aniimo also has a lot going for it, with a more realistic but still family-friendly art style and interesting world to explore. Whether that's enough to make it stand out in the long-term, however, is only going to be clear once Aniimo is actually in the hands of players.

Oh, and before you start playing on the 23rd, be sure to check if you're entitled to any test rewards for trying out any of the previous tests. Or, if you're just excited for Aniimo, you can set it to pre-download right now in preparation for launch tomorrow!

And if you want to keep ahead of the curve for new releases, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games in soft launch!