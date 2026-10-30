Where Winds Meet teases a chaotic battlefield next month ahead of its 1st anniversary festivities, and you're invited

From peace to war

Isle of Penglai out now

Region of Hutuo coming next month

More festivities to be announced in the anniversary livestream

NetEase Games and Everstone Studio teased a new region two weeks ago, and in case you missed it, Qingzhou is finally here for you to explore. The Wuxia RPG has also just opened the Isle of Penglai yesterday, so I'd say there's a lot to unpack here before the month ends!

As for Qingzhou, it's dubbed "the most welcoming region in the Jianghu", largely thanks to the friendly locals who'd gladly lend a hand to lost wanderers in the region. I suppose that extends to how they settle disputes too, because the Sect - Inkbound Order values peaceful resolutions to conflict where the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.

With that comes the lovely Ribbon Drum as a new weapon type you can tinker around with, proving there's beauty in even the deadliest dance in combat. You might even get to put it to the test with the new World Bosses in the region - three of them, to be precise.

But perhaps the most exciting announcement is the Hutuo region that's set to launch on November 13th, which is anything but peaceful! In particular, the so-called "mud-and-steel warzone" will challenge you to take on the test of Xia to see if your martial code of justice and guardianship is up to the task.

This comes with Yuen Woo-ping’s Dual Spears Martial Art and two new game board modes. For Horse Racing Chess, you can check to see if your chess skills are on point as living pieces, with dice you can roll to race through the board. Meanwhile, Jianghu Tactics will have you switching up your lineup with the right synergies per round - you'll need to master the right positioning and gear too if you're ever going to come out on top.

Plus, there are lots of anniversary celebrations in store for next month - it's definitely worth staying tuned for the anniversary livestream on November 2nd!

And before you head back out, how about grabbing all these extra resources from our Where Winds Meet codes first?