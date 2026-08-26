Aniimo confirms release date so you can start prepping for a new creature-collecting adventure on mobile

Lots of Twining ahead

Creature-collecting RPG Aniimo now has an official launch date

Get ready to Twine with your Aniimo

And there's a new trailer too

Pawprint Studio really knows how to build the hype. We got a taste of the release window for Aniimo a week ago, and now, the open-world creature-collecting RPG has revealed its official launch date - and it's sooner than you might think!

As another one of the big reveals at gamescom, Aniimo's release date is set for September 23rd on mobile, while console players can get their hands on it a tad earlier on September 16th. If you're not familiar with it, Aniimo will basically set you off on a magical adventure as a Pathfinder across Idyll, with over 200 different creatures to discover. You'll get to tame them and set them up for battle, as you might expect, with cool evolutions to aim for to make sure your Aniimo is in tip-top shape.

Apparently, weather systems can also influence how your Aniimo will turn out, but to be honest, the most intriguing thing for me is the Twining feature, where you can actually merge with your Aniimo and unleash their abilities in combat. From what I understand, you can apparently play as your Aniimo even outside of battle, as you explore the continent and move across the world around you using their distinct skills.

There's the Homeland where you can live the idyllic farming life and decorate your humble abode, as well as plenty of PvP and co-op modes for social butterflies out there. It certainly seems like the devs have covered all their bases, so I'm curious to see how this'll all play out next month.

I'm getting plenty of Honkai: Nexus Anima vibes too, which is something I got a brief hands-on of during its preview phase.

It's all going down next month, but if you just can't wait, how about checking out our list of the best monster-taming games to tide you over until then?