Aniimo's creature-collecting cuteness now has a release date

Upcoming creature-collector Aniimo now has a release window

It's slated to arrive sometime between September 16th and the 30th

The multiplayer adventure RPG features cute, collectible critters called Aniimos

The upcoming cute creature collector Aniimo is a new release that's really caught our eye here at the site. Combining life sim elements with classic creature-collecting action, with your character able to transform into the adorable Aniimos that they gather, it seems as if it's a guaranteed hit. And now, we appear to have a confirmed release window for Aniimo!

The release window comes from both the official iOS App Store listing and Aniimo's PlayStation Store entry. The former pins the iOS release to September 30th, while the latter suggests September 16th. All of which at least suggests we can expect Aniimo to land on all platforms by mid-to-late September.

Aniimo Style

While we've seen plenty of Pokémon-likes ever since Palworld broke the unspoken taboo of not infringing on the famous yellow mouse's turf, I think Aniimo is one of the first to not try and subvert the formula.

There are no guns here, and while the creatures called Aniimos do greatly resemble the kind of archetypes we've seen in Pokémon, they also have their own particular aesthetic. I'm most interested in the exploration and battling mechanics, as well as the multiplayer aspects that really make Aniimo stand out.

With the power of Pawprint Studios' parent company Funplus behind it, Aniimo has every chance of succeeding. But while Funplus are a storied publisher, this'll be one of the first major 3D open-world games they've released. So will Pawprint measure up? Well, if the early gameplay previews are anything to go by, they've got every chance of delivering a major hit.

Speaking of big hits though, you may not be aware of all the great releases you can play right now on mobile. So if you need some pointers, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our top tips?