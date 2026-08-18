Bleach: Soul Resonance welcomes SSR Bambietta and a new Finesse faction to boost your DPS in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

With more Finesse to come, perhaps?

New SSR Bambietta joins the lineup

This Finesse faction character is a mid-range DPS

Possible faction additions in the future

A Plus Japan has added a new way for you to wield your Zanpakuto within Bleach: Soul Resonance in its latest update - particularly, you can look forward to welcoming new SSR Bambietta to your lineup! This means that if you've been looking to freshen up your combat strategy, this new DPS addition to your roster might just do the trick.

The latest update introduces the new Finesse faction as well, where Bambietta fits in nicely as a mid-range DPS. Interestingly enough, switching to her lets you tinker around with a two-stage Ultimate and an Entry Skill you can activate while switching, which paves the way for new combos to boost the action in battle.

Now, given that a new faction has joined the fray, it's possible that we might just see more characters debuting in the Finesse faction in the future too, isn't it? This certainly opens up new possibilities for other roles in the roster, including Technical and Support types to fill in the gaps in your party.

Only time will tell, but until then, Bambietta is more than enough to keep things ticking over until the event concludes in October. That's plenty of time to get involved, and if you're keen on joining in, Bleach: Soul Resonance is available to download for free on Android and iOS!