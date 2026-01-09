Aniimo set to debut its second beta later this month and offers feature-packed new showcase

Who's that Aniimo?!

It'll soon be time to dive into the latest Aniimo closed beta

The upcoming creature collector has unveiled a new feature-packed showcase

That includes new Aniimo, legendary bosses and the player housing system

The cute creature-collector, or perhaps less charitably the Pokémon ripoff, has become a genre unto itself since the success of Palworld. Of course, there were those like it, such as Cassette Beasts, but now it seems all bets are off. As is the case with Aniimo, the AAA quality take on the format, which is set to reach its second beta soon.

That beta announcement ahead of its official release later this year for mobile and consoles also comes alongside a new official trailer packed with more details about the upcoming release. With the beta set to kick off on January 23rd, this is the best glimpse we'll have until then of what to expect.

The big reveals here mainly relate to the new Aniimo, Fentuft and Nimbo, who were revealed alongside the existence of new boss Aniimo, such as the legendary Irelia. We also get a better look at the different biomes you'll be able to explore, and a glimpse of the player housing system.

Get Aniimo-ted

I was half-joking calling Aniimo a Pokémon ripoff earlier. Really, it manages to step outside the firm niche set by that, with the addition of many new mechanics. In particular, the Twining mechanic that lets you actually transform into Aniimo is a very novel concept.

The new beta and livestream showcase also offers up even more elements, such as the PvP/PvE Egg Heist Mode, which does what it says on the tin. All in all, I think Aniimo will manage to fit into a comfortable niche for those who want a new creature collector, but don't gel with Palworld's very, let's say, violent approach to the genre.

In the meantime, though, if you're hankering to find out more big releases for the year, then we've already got you covered. Be sure to tune into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 to see what's already made an impression, and keep checking back for further updates!