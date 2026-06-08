A new Aniimo trailer just dropped to hype us all up for the Q3 launch

Another CBT coming up too

New Aniimo and accessories to discover

Water-themed region will be accessible during the CBT

Launch window of Q3 this year

It's been an incredibly jam-packed weekend, and over the past few days, we've seen all the most exciting announcements for upcoming projects drop just to prove that there will always be too many games and too little time. One of the things I'm personally excited about is Aniimo, the open-world creature-collecting adventure that's launching its next Closed Beta Test this summer.

As revealed during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, Pawprint Studio's monster-catching RPG now actually has a launch window of around Q3 2026 for PC and mobile. You can sign up for the CBT from the official website, and I really would if I were you, especially if you're interested at all in this kind of genre.

Before you dismiss this as yet another Pokémon-like, what I feel separates Aniimo from the sea of copycats is the fact that you can actually become one of the creatures you're collecting - I don't think I've ever seen that kind of mechanic before, have you?

You'll be called a Pathfinder, apparently, and you can "twine" with your Aniimo and battle as them should you so wish. You can also explore the vast world around you as your Aniimo, which means dashing through fields or soaring through the skies just because.

Now, this isn't the first CBT to drop, but for the upcoming one, you'll get to meet new Aniimo such as Bubbeep, Popapus, Mophling, and Sausite. There's a whole bunch of fresh accessories and decorative buildings to unlock, including a store for blind boxes - because we just can't seem to get enough of gachas, can we?

This goes hand-in-hand with the new water-themed region called the Island of Peace, along with a PvP mode, because what's the use of being able to transform into Aniimo when you can't prove your might in battle?