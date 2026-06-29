The Angry Birds Movie 3 gets its first official trailer for star-studded return to the screen

The first full-length trailer for the Angry Birds Movie 3 is here

And it sees Red helped out by Bomb and Chuck in navigating fatherhood

But details are still light on what the underlying conflict will be

When it comes to megahits on mobile, you can't get much bigger than Angry Birds. From its humble origins as a simple physics-driven puzzler, it's now become a multimedia sensation the world over. And nowhere is that more evident than in the popularity of the Angry Birds movie franchise, now on its third entry with a fresh trailer just out!

In the trailer, we see that Red (Jason Sudeikis) is now taking on the challenge of being a father, something that a lot of animated icons seem to be doing. Taking care of a young child and a teenage son and daughter, however, seems to be something of a handful, so we once more see Bomb (Danny McBride) and Chuck (Josh Gad) jump in to help out.

Even Angrier

It's a pretty decent trailer with at least one chuckle-worthy joke (the fact that out of all the bird-themed celebrity names, only Ryan Gosling's remains unchanged for obvious reasons), but it's also a fairly generic one for the moment. There's little indication of what underlying conflict puts the birds and piggies on a collision course once more, aside from a hint of some kind of tournament to participate in.

The Angry Birds movie and its sequel were a little after my time, so I can't claim to have any nostalgic interest in the series. However, the fact that it's making a return to the silver screen is evidence that the international popularity of Angry Birds is not likely to decrease anytime soon.

In the meantime, as you wait for the release of the new Angry Birds movie this December, why not take a look at some of the other great mobile releases which could inspire their own series. Our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) is constantly updated with the newest and most exciting releases!