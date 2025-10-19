Angry Birds 2 to bring back the fan-favourite Space biome for a limited-time event

Taking off

Angry Birds 2 is returning to space in a new limited-time community event

Take on gravity-defying action to work towards a new community goal

Collect feathers and gain rewards such as in-game currency and cosmetics

While Rovio's acquisition by Sega sparked many worries that their classic franchise, Angry Birds, might fall by the wayside, that doesn't seem to be the case. While Rovio has very much been pointed towards bringing Sega's Sonic to mobile, they've also had ample time to keep Angry Birds fans contented, too.

Now, it's the return of the fan-favourite Space biome in Angry Birds 2 to look forward to! The biome makes a return in a limited-time event that sees new mechanics, a redesigned look and even a shared community goal for players to work towards from October 24th to November 21st.

That community goal is to gather as many feathers as possible, and the Angry Birds Space 2 website will track the goal in real-time. Key milestones unlock exclusive rewards such as in-game currency and cosmetic items, with the culmination being what they've rather mysteriously dubbed as Red being blasted into space, literally.

3...2...1...launch

As you might expect, this new environment also means a host of new gameplay features. There's the gravity system, ways to defy said gravity, planet hopping and others you'll have to dig into and experience for yourself.

I don't think any of us seriously thought Sega would cause Rovio to ditch Angry Birds, but it's always good to see that they're not pushing it to the side either. Red is arguably as recognisable a character as Sonic, so seeing the classics get attention is always good.

Now we just need to wait and see if there's another sequel on the way, too.

