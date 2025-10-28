Angry Birds 2's Space event is now live, introducing gravity bending puzzles for a limited time

Slingshotting through the cosmos

Angry Birds 2 is returning to space for a limited time

The event introduces gravity-bending mechanics

It also sees you hopping from planet to planet, with each offering a different challenge

Angry Birds 2’s previously announced return to Space is now live! Running from now until November 21st, this community event will see you embarking on a quest to the stars in a reimagined take on the fan-favourite biome.

But this isn't simply an attempt at evoking feelings of nostalgia by slapping a few moons and stars in the background of a regular Angry Birds level. Instead, it introduces a whole new gravity system that warps the physics you're used to, bringing new challenges to the table. Now, you can slingshot your grumpy avians around planets before they strike those rickety structures the pigs insist on building. You'd think they'd have learned by now.

And where will you be pulling off these orbital bird strikes? In weekly space-themed events, of course. Each of these promises to test your newly acquired skills in various ways. Naturally, it's all still physics-based. It wouldn't be Angry Birds otherwise.

Birds of a feather flock together

It wouldn't be a true space adventure without multiple planets to visit. So you can expect to hop from one to another. They each promise something new as well. Standard Planets are the usual fare, but Reverse Planets actually repel birds, meaning you'll need to adjust your approach accordingly. There are also Gravity Zones and Gravitational Wind to contend with, forcing you to experiment with your trajectory.

As I mentioned earlier, there's a community angle to the event. Appropriately titled the Space Race, it sees you backing your favourite creator or just one of them at random if you have no familiarity. From there, you have to collect as many feathers as possible. The team with the most will see $25,000 donated to the Alveus Sanctuary for wildlife and education.

Angry Birds 2 is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.