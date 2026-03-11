Angry Birds 2 introduces its newest flock member Shade as part of a limited-time event

New bird on the block

Shade becomes the first new Angry Birds 2 character since 2022

Limited-time event runs until May 7th on iOS and Android

New ability lets Shade phase through structures before attacking

Fifteen years is a long time for any series to stick around, but the Angry Birds 2 flock has managed it with surprising persistence. Most people who’ve touched a phone in the last decade and a half probably know the birds by heart at this point. Red gets angry, Bomb explodes, and the pigs still somehow think building tall wooden towers is a good defensive strategy.

Which is why I am intrigued to see a completely new bird joining the lineup.

Rovio Entertainment is adding Shade to the roster, marking the first new flock member since 2022. She’s available to unlock through a limited-time event running now until May 7th on iOS and Android. Collect enough Shade feathers across the event’s various modes and challenges and she’ll permanently join your flock.

Shade’s backstory delves into the series’ increasingly strange lore. Previously known as Dahlia, she apparently experimented with a ritual involving a black pearl and a ghost orchid pulled from Gale’s Ancient Book. The resulting magical mishap left her transformed into a ghostly white bird with an appropriately dramatic new identity.

Mechanically, she’s a bit different from the usual crew. Shade can phase through structures when launched, slipping straight through tower materials and pig defences before unleashing a Spinning Slash attack. That means some of the more stubborn level layouts might suddenly become a lot easier to dismantle.

New birds don’t appear very often in this particular slingshot puzzler. In fact, the last time the flock expanded was four years ago. Which, culturally speaking, was roughly the “before times” of the current AI boom and about three internet trends ago.

